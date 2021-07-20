Dave Challinor’s side will be looking to build on their fitness ahead of the new League Two season, which is due to start at Victoria Park against Crawley Town on August 7.

Their opponents this evening are Tommy Miller’s Spennymoor side who have enjoyed a solid past few seasons in the National League North despite the impact of coronavirus and curtailing of the 2020-21 campaign.

Pools go into the game at the Brewery after kicking off their pre-season with a 9-1 win at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday afternoon.

Spennymoor v Hartlepool (photo: Frank Reid)

Nine trialists were on show that day as Challinor named two separate line-ups for each half, giving 22 players a 45-minute run out.

A similar situation is expected this evening with no further signings confirmed as of yet although Luke Molyneux’s new contract was confirmed just before the team news dropped.

