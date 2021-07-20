LiveSpennymoor Town 1-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Pre-season team news, trialists, previews and match updates
Hartlepool United are back in pre-season action for the second time this month as they visit National League North side Spennymoor Town (7:45pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor’s side will be looking to build on their fitness ahead of the new League Two season, which is due to start at Victoria Park against Crawley Town on August 7.
Their opponents this evening are Tommy Miller’s Spennymoor side who have enjoyed a solid past few seasons in the National League North despite the impact of coronavirus and curtailing of the 2020-21 campaign.
Pools go into the game at the Brewery after kicking off their pre-season with a 9-1 win at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday afternoon.
Nine trialists were on show that day as Challinor named two separate line-ups for each half, giving 22 players a 45-minute run out.
A similar situation is expected this evening with no further signings confirmed as of yet although Luke Molyneux’s new contract was confirmed just before the team news dropped.
Refresh the page and scroll down through our live blog to stay up to date...
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Spennymoor Town 1 (Mulhern 10’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:24
- Hartlepool United travel to local National League North side Spennymoor Town for their second pre-season friendly
- Pools currently have 14 players contracted ahead of the news season: Ben Killip, David Ferguson, Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey, Gavan Holohan, Josh MacDonald, Tom Crawford, Jamie Sterry, Neill Byrne, Reagan Ogle, Martin Smith
- Pools starting XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Trialist, Odusina, Trialist, Smith, Trialist, Molyneux, Trialist, Trialist
- Pools subs: MacDonald, Liddle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Shelton, Holohan; Trialist, Trialist, Trialist
- Spennymoor starting XI: Trialist, Lufudu, Magnay, Trialist, McLean, Moke, Abbott, Anderson, Ramshaw, Hall, Mulhern
- Spennymoor subs: Chandler, Carter, Lister, Hindson, Thompson, Trialist, Kennedy
40: Abbott drags a shot wide from distance
Spennymoor enjoying the better of the game here.
38: Ramshaw blasts the ball at Killip from distance
The Pools goalkeeper gathers the strike at the second attempt.
Pools head wide - not much to shout about so far
A frustrating start for Pools so far
GOAL! Spennymoor lead
Rob Ramshaw’s free-kick is glanced into the left side of the goal by Frank Mulhern. A good header to give the hosts and early lead.
6: Early change for Pools
Trialist number nine is replaced by trialist number 21.
An even opening five minutes here
Spennymoor get the ball rolling at the Brewery field
Good Poolie following tonight
Pools team news
Jamie Sterry and Joe Grey here at Spennymoor but not part of the Pools squad. All 13 other contracted players are. Zaine Francis-Angol also one of the trialists, as he was on Saturday. A new deal expected to be confirmed very soon.
Tonight’s Spennymoor starting line-up
Pools XI confirmed
Pools first half XI to face Spennymoor: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Trialist, Odusina, Trialist, Smith, Trialist, Molyneux, Trialist, Trialist
Pools are here, team news coming up
Some exciting pre-match news - Luke Molyneux agrees a new deal
Dave Challinor pleased with the defensive competition at Pools
Pools already have key defenders such as Jamie Sterry, Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina and David Ferguson tied down while also bringing in new signings Reagan Ogle and Neill Byrne.
Zaine Francis-Angol is also expected to follow.
Dave Challinor said: “We’ve got options in defence and that’s what we need, we need competition and players who can fill different positions.
“We played with a three [at Runcorn Linnets] which got us success last season so we’ll be looking at that but with the adaptability to switch to a four when we need to.”