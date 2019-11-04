Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

The 759 travelling supporters were in great voice all afternoon at Meadow Lane as Gavan Holohan and Luke James got the visitors off to a great start before a Wes Thomas brace for The Magpies saw the points shared.

The result ended a three game winning run but means it’s still four unbeaten for Antony Sweeney since taking charge as caretaker manager last month.

Here’s a bumper selection of fan pictures from the match taken by Jon Hobley. Scroll down and click through the pages to see...

