Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Spot anyone you know? Fan photos from Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw at Notts County

Hartlepool United’s biggest away following of the season witnessed Saturday’s entertaining 2-2 draw at Notts County.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am

The 759 travelling supporters were in great voice all afternoon at Meadow Lane as Gavan Holohan and Luke James got the visitors off to a great start before a Wes Thomas brace for The Magpies saw the points shared.

The result ended a three game winning run but means it’s still four unbeaten for Antony Sweeney since taking charge as caretaker manager last month.

Here’s a bumper selection of fan pictures from the match taken by Jon Hobley. Scroll down and click through the pages to see...

1. Thumbs up!

Pools fans at Meadow Lane

Photo: Jon Hobley

2. Watching on...

Photo: Jon Hobley

3. Grabbing a cuppa, and a bear...

Photo: Jon Hobley

4. Hats off to the 759!

Photo: Jon Hobley

