Spot anyone you know? Fan photos from Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw at Notts County
Hartlepool United’s biggest away following of the season witnessed Saturday’s entertaining 2-2 draw at Notts County.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am
The 759 travelling supporters were in great voice all afternoon at Meadow Lane as Gavan Holohan and Luke James got the visitors off to a great start before a Wes Thomas brace for The Magpies saw the points shared.
The result ended a three game winning run but means it’s still four unbeaten for Antony Sweeney since taking charge as caretaker manager last month.
