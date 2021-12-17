'Stay safe' - Hartlepool United fans react as Colchester United clash postponed after Covid cases

The EFL was informed on Friday morning and the game was called off.

A date for the rearranged fixture has not yet been announced but football is facing a crisis with several games across the EFL and Premier League now postponed this weekend.

This is what Pools fans have had to say on social media:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's game at Colchester United has been postponed.

Mike Driver @MichaelDriver24 tweeted: “Hope everyone affected is well and back out and about soon enough.”

Fiona Carrick @FeeCarrick added: “Hope those with covid get well soon. Stay safe all.”

Jonny Miller @miller_jonny tweeted: “Hopefully this is the only one affected but cant imagine we will see much football over Christmas.”

MLewis @MbwLdurham added: “It is going crazy, see football been cancelled over Xmas.”

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A Pools statement on the club website read: “The game has been postponed due to a breakout of positive Covid cases within our first team squad.

“Full information on rescheduling the game will be released in due course.”

Pools are not currently due to play again until Boxing Day when they make the trip to Mansfield Town.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.