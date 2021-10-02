Stevenage 1-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build up and match updates from The Lamex Stadium
Hartlepool United travel to Stevenage this afternoon looking to pick up their first away win of the season (3pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with three points for his Pools side this afternoon.
But they have picked up just one out of a possible 12 points on the road so far in League Two this campaign.
Their opponents Stevenage have gone seven matches without a win in the league and were beaten 4-0 by Forest Green Rovers last time out at The Lamex Stadium.
But a promising draw at Harrogate Town last weekend has reinstalled some confidence into Alex Revell’s side ahead of the match.
The game marks the first of seven matches during a busy October for Pools.
They remain without Gary Liddle (Achillies tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the match but David Ferguson has travelled after recovering from a calf injury.
LIVE: Stevenage 1 (Reid 21’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:46
- Pools XI: Killip; Jones, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Fondop
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Cullen, Smith, Cook, Ogle, Goodwin
- Pools bookings:
- Stevenage XI: Anang, James-Wildin, Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert, List, Taylor, Osborne, Andrade, Vancooten, Reid
- Stevenage subs: Bastien, Prosser, Norris, Smith, Marshall, Townsend-West, Tinubu
- Stevenage bookings: Taylor (43)
- Referee: Benjamin Speedie
- Attendance:
45: Sterry whips the ball narrowly over the crossbar from a free-kick
Three minutes added
43: Jake Taylor shown a yellow card for a cynical challenge on Molyneux
40: Daly pulls the ball back to Shelton whose shot deflects wide for a corner
37: Reid breaks away again
Reid breaks the offside trap, dummies Neill Byrne but Zaine Francis-Angol is there to block.
32: Save from Killip
Stevenages corner is turned goalwards but Killip is equal to it with a strong hand at his back post. Byrne blocks the rebound.
GOAL! Jamie Reid gives the hosts the lead
Nicky Featherstone is dispossessed in midfield which releases Jamie Reid. The Stevenage forward cuts the ball onto his left foot and curls it into the top left corner from the edge of the box.
16: Daly’s close range effort deflects out for a corner
First corner of the game for Pools.
13: Good move from Pools - Molyneux heads over
Fondop slides in Jones who dinks the ball to the back post at the second attempt. Molyneux rises highest but heads over.