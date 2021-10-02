Stevenage v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build up and match updates from The Lamex Stadium
Hartlepool United travel to Stevenage this afternoon looking to pick up their first away win of the season (3pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with three points for his Pools side this afternoon.
But they have picked up just one out of a possible 12 points on the road so far in League Two this campaign.
Their opponents Stevenage have gone seven matches without a win in the league and were beaten 4-0 by Forest Green Rovers last time out at The Lamex Stadium.
But a promising draw at Harrogate Town last weekend has reinstalled some confidence into Alex Revell’s side ahead of the match.
The game marks the first of seven matches during a busy October for Pools.
They remain without Gary Liddle (Achillies tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the match but David Ferguson has travelled after recovering from a calf injury.
LIVE: Stevenage v Hartlepool United (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 10:28
- Pools doubts: David Ferguson (calf), Joe Grey (back)
- Pools outs: Gavan Holohan (groin), Gary Liddle (tendonitis), Tyler Burey (hamstring)
- Team news from 2pm
Happy Birthday Dave Challinor!
The Pools boss celebrates his 46th birthday today and he’s hoping for a present in the form of three points this afternoon.
“Winning would be a brilliant way to celebrate because when you get this old, you don’t often celebrate birthdays too much,” Challinor said.
“Unfortunately, I will be responsible for cakes on the way down but hopefully some beers on the bus on the way back with three points.”
Here is how the top half of the League Two table is shaping up
Today’s League Two fixtures
Good morning! Welcome back to our Pools live blog
It’s Hartlepool’s 10th league match of the season already as they visit Stevenage this afternoon.
Dave Challinor’s side are just two points off the automatic promotion places but will be desperate to pick up their first away win of the season having won just one of their last five matches in League Two.
Stevenage won their opening two games of the season but haven’t picked up three points since, sitting 21st in the table.
Stay up to date with all the build-up to today’s match by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog...