Stevenage v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, build up and match updates from The Lamex Stadium

Dave Challinor will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with three points for his Pools side this afternoon.

But they have picked up just one out of a possible 12 points on the road so far in League Two this campaign.

Their opponents Stevenage have gone seven matches without a win in the league and were beaten 4-0 by Forest Green Rovers last time out at The Lamex Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenage v Hartlepool United

But a promising draw at Harrogate Town last weekend has reinstalled some confidence into Alex Revell’s side ahead of the match.

The game marks the first of seven matches during a busy October for Pools.

They remain without Gary Liddle (Achillies tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) for the match but David Ferguson has travelled after recovering from a calf injury.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

HUFC matchday coverage in association with sponsors Hornsey's Bar & Grill.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor