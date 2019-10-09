Stockport County 2-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, line-ups, goal updates and reaction stream from Edgeley Park

Hartlepool United travel to Stockport County this evening looking to claim back to back National League victories.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 20:16 pm
Hartlepool United face Stockport County at Edgeley Park tonight.

Pools are currently three games unbeaten after following up two 1-1 draws against Chesterfield and Eastleigh with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stockport are desperate for a win after ending a five game losing streak with a goalless draw at Sutton United over the weekend. Their previous outing at Edgeley Park saw them lose 4-0 to Torquay United.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfold at Edgeley Park tonight...