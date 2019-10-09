Stockport County 2-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, line-ups, goal updates and reaction stream from Edgeley Park
Hartlepool United travel to Stockport County this evening looking to claim back to back National League victories.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 20:16 pm
Pools are currently three games unbeaten after following up two 1-1 draws against Chesterfield and Eastleigh with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Yeovil Town at Victoria Park on Saturday.
Stockport are desperate for a win after ending a five game losing streak with a goalless draw at Sutton United over the weekend. Their previous outing at Edgeley Park saw them lose 4-0 to Torquay United.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to see how events unfold at Edgeley Park tonight...