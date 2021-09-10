Stoke City defender joins up with Hartlepool United following Wales under-21 international duty
Eddy Jones has joined up with his new Hartlepool United teammates following a trip to Bulgaria this week.
Pools’ deadline day loan signing from Stoke City has been away with Wales under-21s for their UEFA under-21 Championship qualification match against Bulgaria in Sofia.
The left-sided defender joined up with the Pools squad at Maiden Castle on Thursday, just in time for Saturday’s League Two match against Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off). He is on loan at Pools until the new year.
“Eddy is one who was on the list of left sided defenders we were looking at and he ticks boxes in the fact that he can play as a left-sided centre-back, a left-back in a four, play as a left wing-back,” Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor said.
“He’s really highly thought of at Stoke but has been away on international duty. It’s not only his versatility but it just gives us more balance down the left and more options.”