Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has taken a closer look at the division’s winners and losers from the last few days ahead of the upcoming break for international fixtures. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier.
1. W: Nathan Jones
After a series of emotional interviews and wretched run of results, the Stoke boss finally recorded his first win of the season. Jones' side came from behind to beat high-flyers Swansea courtesy of Scott Hogan's 90th-minute winner.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
2. L: Ryan Shotton
Many Boro players endued a night to forget at Birmingham, yet the Teessiders looked particularly vulnerable on their left flank. Shotton has been asked to play out of position in recent weeks but couldn't cope with the overlappng Maxime Colin.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
3. L: Simon Sluga
The Hatters are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season after another error from their record signing. Goalkeeper Sluga allowed the ball to role straight under his foot, following a back pass from defender Matty Pearson, as Luton conceded an early goal at Derby. The Rams added a second 20 minutes from time.
Photo: Stephen Pond
Copyright:
4. W: Darren Randolph
Boro's 2-1 defeat at St Andrew's could have looked a lot worse if it wasn't for an excellent display from their goalkeeper. Randolph made several impressive saves to keep the visitors in touching distance against his former club.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright: