Story of the Day: Aldershot Town 0-3 Hartlepool United – life after Craig Hignett starts with a bang as Antony Sweeney masterminds big win
Antony Sweeney got off to the perfect start as Hartlepool United caretaker as his side claimed a 3-0 win at Aldershot Town
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:51 pm
An early Josh Hawkes goal put the visitors ahead before the midfielder missed a penalty in the first half after Ryan Donaldson was fouled on the edge of the area.
Aldershot had chances to get back into the game but didn’t take them as substitute Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba punished them late on to confirm an important 3-0 win to start life after Craig Hignett with a bang.
