Story of the night: Hartlepool United 1-1 Chesterfield - bore draw extends winless run to four
Hartlepool United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Chesterfield as their winless run in the National League stretched to four matches.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 22:05 pm
Peter Kioso’s close range finish from a Josh Hawkes corner looked to set the tone early on as Pools were well on top in the opening half-hour.
It took Chesterfield 37-minutes to finally start to make things happen as Tom Denton headed in with their first decent chance of the game from a corner.
After that the Spireites looked a lot more threatening with Denton missing a sitter from close range in the second half. For Pools, chances were few and far between.
The result sees Craig Hignett’s side drop to 17th in the table while Chesterfield remain second bottom.
