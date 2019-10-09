Story of the night: Stockport County 2-1 Hartlepool United - lack of consistency continues for Pools live on BT Sport

Hartlepool United’s inconsistency in the National League continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 22:25 pm
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Stockport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 9th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

After an impressive finale against Yeovil Town on Saturday, things couldn’t have got off to a worse start for Pools as Ash Palmer stroked in the opening goal for Stockport with less than five minutes on the clock.

Tom Walker capitalised on some poor defending on his debut to make it 2-0 after 22-minutes. Substitute Nicke Kabamba pulled a goal back in the 86th-minute but it was too little too late from Craig Hignett’s side.

