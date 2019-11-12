Story of the night: Yeovil Town 1-4 Hartlepool United – perfect start to life under Dave Challinor as big win secures FA Cup second round place
Hartlepool United secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup with an emphatic 4-1 win over 10-man Yeovil Town at Huish Park.
The rescheduled match saw Luke James, Gavan Holohan, Nicke Kabamba and Gime Toure cancel out Lawson D’Ath’s early opener.
The match was new Pools boss Dave Challinor’s first in charge at the club and the start couldn’t have been much better.
Saturday’s match being controversially called off at the 11th hour will no doubt added some extra spice to the game and Hartlepool certainly made it count as Cambridge United or Yeovil Town await in the second round. Scroll down to see how events unfolded at Huish Park...