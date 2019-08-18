Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson faces Blackburn's Greg Cunningham at Ewood Park.

Story of the match: Blackburn 1 Middlesbrough 0: Ewood Park defeat analysed

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate endured another frustrating afternoon at Blackburn after Danny Graham’s first-half penalty proved the difference at Ewood Park.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 11:45

The result leaves Boro with just one point from their opening three games and in need of a reaction ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Wigan. We take a closer look at the key moments from Saturday’s match, where the game was won and lost and what the managers made of it. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Star man: Lewis Travis

The central midfielder, 21, was at the heart of the action, winning the ball back in the engine room and breaking forward to provide a goal threat for Blackburn.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Good day: Stewart Downing

When his number went up to be substituted in the 76th minute, the winger was acknowledged by both sets of fans. 'Stewie Downing he's one of our own' chanted the travelling Boro supporters. Downing almost got on the score sheet too, as he got one over on his hometown club.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bad day: Anfernee Dijksteel

Gave away the first-half penalty which proved costly. Not the league debut he was hoping for in a Boro shirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Key moment: Danny Graham converts from the penalty spot

The former Boro striker won the spot kick and converted it, sending goalkeeper Darren Randolph the wrong way. It left Boro chasing the game.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3