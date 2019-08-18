Story of the match: Blackburn 1 Middlesbrough 0: Ewood Park defeat analysed
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate endured another frustrating afternoon at Blackburn after Danny Graham’s first-half penalty proved the difference at Ewood Park.
The result leaves Boro with just one point from their opening three games and in need of a reaction ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Wigan. We take a closer look at the key moments from Saturday’s match, where the game was won and lost and what the managers made of it. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.