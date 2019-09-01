Story of the match: Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 2 - Ashton Gate draw analysed
There was plenty to discuss following Middlesbrough’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon as Jonathan Woodgate’s side came within nine minutes of recording their first away win of the season.
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 11:02
We take a closer look at Boro’s entertaining meeting with the Robins, including the key tactical battles, who impressed (and struggled) and what both managers, Jonathan Woodgate and Lee Johnson, made of it all. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out.