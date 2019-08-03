Lewis Wing impressed against Luton in Middlesbrough's midfield.

Story of the match: Luton 3 Middlesbrough 3 - Midfield battle key as surprise inclusion takes his chance

Six goals, a missed penalty and plenty of talking points. There was a lot to take in following Middlesbrough’s captivating 3-3 draw with Luton at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 16:45

We take a closer look at Boro’s Championship opener against the Hatters – who shone, who missed out, the key tactical battles and what the managers Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Jones made of it all. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to relive the key moments.

1. Star man: Lewis Wing

The midfielder surely has a big part to play under Woodgate this season and showed his quality with an excellent strike in the second half.

Photo: Harriet Lander

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Good day: Marvin Johnson

A slightly surprising inclusion starting ahead of Marcus Tavernier and new signing Marcus Browne. Johnson looked a threat whenever he received the ball in the final third and assisted Ashley Fletcher for the opener.

Photo: Harriet Lander

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bad day: George Saville

Despite a late cameo, the midfielder appears to be behind Wing, Paddy McNair and Adam Clayton in the midfield pecking order.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Key moment: Britt Assombalonga misses from the penalty spot

Boro had the chance to put the game beyond doubt when they were awarded a penalty at 3-2 up with nine minutes to go but Assombalonga fired over from the penalty spot. Woodgate backed his centre forward after the game . "No blaming him at all, he's my number nine, he's going to score more goals," said the Boro boss.

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3