Story of the match: Middlesbrough 0 Brentford 1 - A game of two halves on a frustrating afternoon for Boro
Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon – and there were plenty of talking points following the Teessiders’ 1-0 defeat to Brentford at the Riverside.
Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the match as the visitors recovered from a sticky start on Teesside. We look back at some of the talking points, what the two managers made of it and who impressed. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out.