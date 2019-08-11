Paddy McNair impressed against Brentford.

Story of the match: Middlesbrough 0 Brentford 1 - A game of two halves on a frustrating afternoon for Boro

Middlesbrough suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon – and there were plenty of talking points following the Teessiders’ 1-0 defeat to Brentford at the Riverside.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 13:00

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the match as the visitors recovered from a sticky start on Teesside. We look back at some of the talking points, what the two managers made of it and who impressed. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to find out.

1. Star man: Paddy McNair

Probably his best performance in a Boro shirt. The midfielder linked-up play and moved the ball quickly in the final third as Boro put Brentford under the cosh in the first half.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Good day: Jonny Howson

Another assured display at right-back. The 31-year-old kept his place in the side despite the arrival of Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bad day - The officials

Boro forward Ashley Fletcher saw two goals wrongly chalked off - one for handball and one for offside. The decisions proved costly for Boro.

Photo: Dave Thompson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Key moment: Boro opener disallowed

The hosts thought they'd taken the lead when Marvin Johnson took a quick corner, with the goalkeeper off his line, and Ashley Fletcher appeared to bundle the ball home. Replays showed the final touch came off defender Julian Jeanvier but the goal was disallowed for handball.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3