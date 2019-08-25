Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson made an impact off the bench against Millwall.

Story of the match: Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1: Penalty decisions assessed after eventful Riverside draw

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon following an eventful match at the Riverside.

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 17:15

Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate felt his side should have been awarded two ‘blatant’ penalties, while Millwall boss Neil Harris was sent off following a touchline altercation in the first half. We take a closer look at some of the key moments, what the managers made of the match, and which players stood out. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Star man: Paddy McNair

The Northern Ireland international netted his first goal for Boro and made multiple runs forward from midfield in the second half. Ashley Fletcher also deserves a mention after linking-up well with McNair for the opener.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Good day: Marvin Johnson

Introduced at half-time for the second game running and made an impact on the flank. Has put his name firmly in the frame for a start at Bristol City next weekend.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Bad day: George Saville

Earned his first league start of the season but struggled to make an impact as Boro's midfield struggled to get a grip in the first half.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Key moment(s): Assombalonga's header

1) Ten minutes after half-time, Assombalonga's header clearly hit the raised arm of Mahlon Romeo. Several Boro players appealed but nothing was given. Millwall were let off the hook.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3