Story of the match: Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1: Penalty decisions assessed after eventful Riverside draw
Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday afternoon following an eventful match at the Riverside.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate felt his side should have been awarded two ‘blatant’ penalties, while Millwall boss Neil Harris was sent off following a touchline altercation in the first half. We take a closer look at some of the key moments, what the managers made of the match, and which players stood out. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.