Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Story of the match: Middlesbrough 2 Crewe 2: Boro undone by League Two opposition in Carabao Cup

Questions will be asked following Middlesbrough’s shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:07

The Teessiders went out after losing 4-2 on penalties and, despite coming from two goals down, Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate slammed his side’s ‘terrible’ performance. We take a closer look at how the match played out, the key moments and who came away with some credit. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out:

1. Star man: Charlie Kirk

The 21-year-old was a constant threat and exploited the space which Boro left on the flank. Netted the visitors' second goal with a neat finish.

2. Good day: Ashley Fletcher

Made an impact after coming on with half an hour to go and helped take the game to penalties after pulling a goal back. One of the few Boro players who came away with credit.

3. Bad day: Rudy Gestede

Could have picked a number of players yet Gestede's performance prompted a damning reaction from the Riverside crowd. His substitution was cheered by sections of home fans in the second half.

4. Key moment: Boro collapse before the break

The hosts looked there for the taking before Crewe established a 2-0 lead in the closing stages of the first half. Boro's players were caught ball watching during both goals in the space of three minutes.

