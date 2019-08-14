Story of the match: Middlesbrough 2 Crewe 2: Boro undone by League Two opposition in Carabao Cup
Questions will be asked following Middlesbrough’s shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:07
The Teessiders went out after losing 4-2 on penalties and, despite coming from two goals down, Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate slammed his side’s ‘terrible’ performance. We take a closer look at how the match played out, the key moments and who came away with some credit. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out: