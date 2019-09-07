Story of the night: Hartelpool United 1-1 Woking - Noble's penalty not enough to see Pools claim a fourth straight win as points are shared with the National League leaders
Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Woking on Saturday evening.
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 22:25
Liam Noble’s penalty on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by Woking substitute Paul Hodges with 10-minutes to play.
Woking had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside in the first half but Pools created several decent opportunities throughout the game.
The point sees Woking return to the top of the table while Craig Hignett's men drop to ninth as their three game winning streak comes to an end though they are now five unbeaten.
Scroll down to see how events unfolded at Victoria Park...