Advice for Boro supporters travelling to Stadium of Light for Sunderland match

Sunderland will play Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light this weekend - and police have issued travel advice for away supporters

Northumbria Police has been working alongside Cleveland Police, the British Transport Police, Sunderland City Council and both football clubs to ensure the match is enjoyable and family-friendly.

A dedicated additional train, set to leave Middlesbrough at 1.05pm and arrive at St Peter's shortly before 1.55pm, has been put in place for Boro fans to travel to and from the game, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

This will be a dry train and will not make any stops before arriving in Sunderland.

Transport into Sunderland and roads around the stadium are expected to be busy - and police are encouraging fans on both sides to leave extra time to get to the stadium.

Officers will be on duty throughout the day to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, silver commander for the match, said: "The passion of our local football fans is something we are really proud of in this region and many of our police officers share that enthusiasm.

“We’re looking forward to the match and welcoming Middlesbrough fans to our fantastic city and hope supporters are looking forward to what promises to be a great family event.

“Our priority is always the safety of the public, but our officers are also there to help supporters from both teams and will be available to offer any advice or reassurance they need. They’re a friendly bunch and I would encourage people to stop and speak to them.

“We do anticipate there will be more supporters travelling by train than at most other home fixtures so plans are in place to manage that and ensure everyone arrives at the stadium safely and on time.

"Supporters should leave plenty of time for their journeys and if anyone has any concerns then just speak to one of the officers on duty.

"Our message is simple, stay safe and enjoy the game."

Supporters coaches will also be available on the day leaving the Riverside Stadium at 12.40pm arriving at the Stadium of Light at around 1.35-1.40pm.

Coaches not wishing to meet at Riverside Stadium can join the convoy at Hawthorn/Easington Services on the A19 as it passes northbound at 1.15pm.

Following the match, away supporters have the option of remaining in the stadium to let home crowds pass before making their own way home, or to their transport.

There are two bars in the stadium which will be available to fans after the match. If they wish to leave on the full-time whistle they'll be allowed to do so.

Coaches will leave at approximately 5.30pm.

A return direct additional train to Middlesbrough will leave from St Peter’s Station at 5.25pm.

This service will also be a dry train and will not make any stops before arriving in Middlesbrough.