Didier Ndong yet to find new club after Sunderland departure with Black Cats due €4million compensation

Sunderland will be due around €4million compensation when Didier Ndong finally finds a new club but he is struggling to find employment, according to reports in Gabon.

Earlier in October Sunderland confirmed the departure of Ndong after the midfielder was served notice on his contract.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

The Gabonese international was served notice under his contract in September after failing to report for pre-season training.

An amicable agreement was then reached whereby there is an agreement with the player for a payment by way of compensation upon his signing for a new club.

He can't sign for a new club until January because he was made a free agent after the last transfer window closed but there are no signs he is close to agreeing terms with a new club.

Fresh reports in Gabon claim: "According to our information, since the decision of Sunderland to separate from the player, no club has for the moment manifested."

Ndong has been training with third tier side Sports Club Libreville but he won't be playing for them due to the level of compensation Sunderland will be due.

Meanwhile, Papy Djilobodji has broken his silence after Sunderland reached an agreement to end his disastrous Wearside spell.

Sunderland served notice his contract was to be terminated in September after the centre-back finally returned from being AWOL.

The £8million flop - signed from Chelsea by David Moyes - appealed that decision and the case was due to be decided in the courts until the club announced on Wednesday teatime that an agreement had been struck to spell the end of Djilobodji's time on Wearside.

Within hours of the announcement, the defender took to Instagram - it was his first post since April 19.

He wrote: "Alhamdouli Ilah. Always believe in God!!! Thank you so much for everything God."

Djilobodji had been given leave of absence for the month of July to secure a move away from Wearside but that did not materialise and then failed to return to the Academy of Light in August.

When he eventually returned in September, the club said he ‘comprehensively failed’ a fitness test.

Djilobodji will not be able to sign for a new club until January, as he becomes a free agent after the closing of the summer window.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji for his departure, his employment having terminated on 21 September 2018.”