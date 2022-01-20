Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough favourite Lee Cattermole lands new coaching role at Boro

The Stockton-born 33-year-old returns to the club where it all started for him.

Cattermole came up through the Boro academy before joining Wigan Athletic and then Sunderland, making over 300 appearances during a 10-year spell.

A spell with Dutch club VVV-Venlo in 2020 followed before he retired and he has now moved into coaching.

Boro academy manager Craig Liddle said: "He brings strong leadership qualities, high standards and he has a wealth of experience in the game.

“Obviously, he came through our Academy and is a great example to the young players we have here now.

"He followed the same development path as them, understands what they are going through, and knows what it takes to have a good career in the game at the highest level.”

Cattermole takes over from Mark Tinkler, who moved up to the Under-23s coach when Graeme Lee joined Pools.

