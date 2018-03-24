Joel Asoro’s slick double gives Sweden Under-21s welcome qualification boost

Sunderland’s Joel Asoro got a welcome confidence boost by netting twice to help Sweden Under-21s to a convincing 3-0 European Championship qualifying victory in Turkey yesterday.

The forward needed just eight minutes to make the breakthrough, battling well on the right flank and sliding his shot past the home keeper.

Svante Ingelsson doubled the Swedes’ advantage before the break, then Asoro made it 3-0 with seven minutes left, Asoro lifting a fine effort over the outrushing keeper from just inside the box, despite having two defenders in close attandance.

The win took Sweden up to second place in Group 6, with three wins and two draws from their five matches. They are above Hungary on goal difference, but trail sectional front-runners Belgium by three points, though the leaders have played a game more.

Sweden next visit fourth-placed Cyprus on Tuesday.

Scotland U21s needed a last-minute Lewis Morgan strike to secure a 1-1 draw away to minnows Andorra, who had led with a 77th-minute penalty from Ricard Fernandez.

Wales lost 1-0 in Bosnia.