Sunderland's relegation rivals Birmingham City appoint ex-Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk

Sunderland's relegation rivals Birmingham City have appointed Garry Monk on a three-and-a-half-year contract - with his first game against former club Middlesbrough.

The former Swansea and Leeds boss had been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in December and the two sides meet at St Andrew's on Tuesday night.

Monk will be joined at St Andrew's by coaches Pep Clotet, James Beattie and Darryl Flahavan.

A Birmingham statement read: "The club is delighted to have secured the services of one of the game's brightest young managers in Monk."

Blues moved quickly to appoint a new manager after sacking Steve Cotterill on Saturday evening following a fifth successive Sky Bet Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The result left Birmingham two points from safety and searching for their third permanent manager of the season.

Monk has been tasked with securing the club's Championship status in the final 11 games.

Sunderland prop up the Championship, four points adrift of safety following the 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend.

Monk, 38, was sacked by Boro two days before Christmas in the aftermath of a victory at Sheffield Wednesday that left Boro within three points of the play-offs, he was replaced by Tony Pulis.