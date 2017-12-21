Tough start to life in the Championship with Sunderland will make me a better player, says Tyias Browning

Tyias Browning believes Sunderland’s difficult start to the Championship will help his development in the long run.

Victory over Fulham saw the Black Cats climb out of the relegation zone for the first time in three months.

It has helped boost morale on and off the pitch and while Browning admits the 2017-18 season has been a difficult one so far, he believes the experience will help him become a better player.

The 23-year-old centre-back is on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton and has started every game under Chris Coleman.

Browning said: “I never thought I was not going to get games because I did get a few at the start of the season and the blip came when I was injured.

“I was confident I was going to get games and I felt like the position we were in and the tough time we were having would make me and some of the other players better players.

“It’s not a good experience, but it’s a learning experience.”

The mood has been lifted ahead of the visit of basement side Birmingham City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Browning added: “It’s amazing what one or two wins can do for you, even good draws.

“It has changed the whole spirit and hopefully it will be the big turning point for us.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting the result at Wolves, particularly with ten men.

“It seemed inevitable from the outside that they would have scored, but we believed we could and it’s hopefully the turning point. Nothing has changed in the changing room except for a few smiles.”