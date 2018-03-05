VOTE: 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Aston Villa

Of the 10 players that we’ve selected - who have played for or represented both Sunderland and Aston Villa over the years - who is your favourite?

Some good, some bad, but some did make an impact on Wearside.

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Stewart Downing, Shay Given, Conor Hourihane, Alan Hutton, Joleon Lescott, Adrian Heath, Charles N’Zogbia, William Dickson, Darren Byfield, Alan O’Neill, Leigh Roose and Tommy Mitchinson, to name but a few.

