Luke Molyneux has confirmed his Sunderland exit in an emotional message to supporters.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been at the club for seven years but is now looking forward to a new challenge.

Molyneux, who was out of contract this summer, has spent the past season out on loan at National League sides Gateshead and Hartlepool United, making a total of 37 appearances and scoring four goals.

Molyneux impressed on loan at Pools and Craig Hignett would certainly be keen to bring him back to the Super 6 Stadium but the player is expected to move into the Football League with a number of clubs interested in the wideman.

Posting on his Instagram account, Molyneux wrote: “After spending the last 7 years at this club, today I can sadly say it has come to a end, made some amazing memories and met some fantastic friends along the way and have so many people to thank for getting this far!

“Now I’m ready for a new challenge wherever that will be and looking forward to seeing what the future will bring .”

Molyneux spent the first half of the season on loan at Gateshead, where he scored two goals in 16 games.

Making his Pools debut at Harrogate Town after a January switch, the 21-year-old netted in wins against Dover Athletic and Halifax Town. He made a total of 16 appearances for Pools.