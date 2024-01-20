Sunderland striking legend Kevin Phillips is appointed Hartlepool United's new boss

Hartlepool United have appointed Sunderland striking legend Kevin Phillips as their new boss.

His arrival as head coach was confirmed prior to his new club’s National League clash at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Pools say 50-year-old Phillips will take take charge of the team for the first time when they face York City at home next Saturday.

His only previous managerial role saw him leave South Shields at the end of last season after leading them to promotion to National League North during his only full season in charge.

Phillips will replace John Askey after his departure at the end of last year following the side’s 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic.

A club statement: “Philips will take charge of Pools in the capacity of head coach.

"He will be accompanied by full-time assistant roles in the highly experienced ex-Middlesbrough and Charlton manager Lennie Lawrence and current coach Antony Sweeney who retains vast knowledge of both National league and EFL.

“Phillips has joined up with the squad and staff this weekend but will formally take charge of team from the dugout following Tuesday’s fixture against Kidderminster Harriers.”

Chairman Raj Singh stated: “I am delighted to have secured Kevin and would like to welcome him to club.

"I wish him the best of luck in the role. Kevin comes with an incredible pedigree having played at the highest level of the game but also having transitioned into coaching and managerial roles with great success.

“His drive to be successful and hands on approach was evident in the process.

"Additionally, the combination and balance of skill sets between Kevin, Tony and Lennie was a key factor in the decision, with a focus to immediately impact a crucial block of games over the coming weeks and then push on to the end of the season.

“An extensive process has been conducted to profile and assess multiple candidates.