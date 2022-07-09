Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are all expected to push for automatic promotion.

At the other end Barrow and Rochdale are expected to be the two teams facing relegation.

Of course football isn’t that simple and there will be plenty of surprises along the way.

So how will the final table look? Here we look at how the supercomputer expects it to go.

The league positions have been calculated using odds from all bookies to create a probability of promotion.

1. 24th: Barrow Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 12/1

2. 23rd: Harrogate Town Promotion chances: 4.8% - promotion odds: 9/1

3. 22nd: Hartlepool United Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1

4. 21st: Rochdale Promotion chances: 6.7% - promotion odds: 10/1