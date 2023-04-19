News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
52 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
55 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?
Hartlepool United know victory over Crawley Town will take them out of the relegation zone.Hartlepool United know victory over Crawley Town will take them out of the relegation zone.
Hartlepool United know victory over Crawley Town will take them out of the relegation zone.

Supercomputer predicts most likely result between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town and which club will be joining Rochdale in next season's National League - picture gallery

Hartlepool United face their biggest game since winning promotion to the EFL when they host Crawley Town on Saturday.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

The Reds are three points, and two goals better off than Pools. Hartlepool, however, have scored more goals meaning victory for them would get them out of the drop zone.

Victory for Town would give them a six point cushion with two to play and leave Pools facing the brink.

Pools will be backed by a huge home crowd on Saturday for the classic six-pointer.

Supercomputer believes the most likely outcome is a win for United (45%) followed by an away win (31%) and a draw (25%).

The data experts have also revealed which of the two clubs are facing non-league football next season.

Get all the Crawley build up here and build up from the Hartlepool camp here.

Win the league: 97%

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27)

Win the league: 97% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%

4. Stockport County - 78pts (+27)

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80% Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6