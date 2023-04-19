Hartlepool United face their biggest game since winning promotion to the EFL when they host Crawley Town on Saturday.

The Reds are three points, and two goals better off than Pools. Hartlepool, however, have scored more goals meaning victory for them would get them out of the drop zone.

Victory for Town would give them a six point cushion with two to play and leave Pools facing the brink.

Pools will be backed by a huge home crowd on Saturday for the classic six-pointer.

Supercomputer believes the most likely outcome is a win for United (45%) followed by an away win (31%) and a draw (25%).

The data experts have also revealed which of the two clubs are facing non-league football next season.

Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27) Win the league: 97%

Stevenage - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

Northampton Town - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

Stockport County - 78pts (+27) Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%