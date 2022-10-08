‘Support your team’ - Keith Curle’s message to Hartlepool United fans ahead of clash with Carlisle United

After 13 winless games, Pools finally recorded a win in-front of their home supporters on Tuesday night.

For a long time, any success Pools enjoyed was built on a fantastic record at home - but that had faltered under first Graeme Lee and then Paul Hartley as Pools struggled for form across the board.

Hartlepool United's Josh Umerah celebrates with his team mates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Doncaster Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 4th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

However, Tuesday night was a reminder of just how important the home crowd can be to the side in their quest to stave off relegation fears.

And with a display planned by the North West Corner, Curle wants to harness that atmosphere to help his side against Carlisle later today - although he has stressed the importance of ensuring fans don’t ‘cross the line’:

Curle said: “I think it is going to be absolutely bouncing. I want to work in that type of environment, particularly at our home ground.

“Unfortunately I was here on the downside of it with Carlisle with the disgusting scenes of chairs being thrown and all that - I don’t want to see that.

“We want to see two football clubs and rival supporters singing their hearts out and backing their team.

“I haven’t got a problem with the banter - but don’t cross the line. That’s a message from myself. Back your team, back your players but do not cross the line because you have a responsibility to your football club and to the support in general.

“Go be a fan, be a great fan and support your team.”

When asked if Hartlepool supporters can help make the Suit Direct Stadium a fortress in coming games, Curle told the Mail: “I think that will happen on Saturday.

“I’m not scared of it, I’m not going to shy away from it to say we need that atmosphere.

“I’m not going to put earphones on to drown it out, I’m going to encourage it to be loud to get this football club bouncing.”