‘Support your team’ - Keith Curle’s message to Hartlepool United fans ahead of clash with Carlisle United
Keith Curle wants to see the Suit Direct Stadium ‘bouncing’ during the clash with Carlisle United but has urged fans to ‘not cross the line’.
After 13 winless games, Pools finally recorded a win in-front of their home supporters on Tuesday night.
For a long time, any success Pools enjoyed was built on a fantastic record at home - but that had faltered under first Graeme Lee and then Paul Hartley as Pools struggled for form across the board.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough news: Boro managerial update emerges, Blackburn Rovers to bring in Lincoln City staff member
-
2
Keith Curle insists ‘clarity’ is needed on future of ex-Sunderland man and provides update on injured Hartlepool United duo
-
3
Keith Curle's Hartlepool United XI to face Carlisle United - predicted line-up photo gallery
However, Tuesday night was a reminder of just how important the home crowd can be to the side in their quest to stave off relegation fears.
And with a display planned by the North West Corner, Curle wants to harness that atmosphere to help his side against Carlisle later today - although he has stressed the importance of ensuring fans don’t ‘cross the line’:
Curle said: “I think it is going to be absolutely bouncing. I want to work in that type of environment, particularly at our home ground.
“Unfortunately I was here on the downside of it with Carlisle with the disgusting scenes of chairs being thrown and all that - I don’t want to see that.
“We want to see two football clubs and rival supporters singing their hearts out and backing their team.
“I haven’t got a problem with the banter - but don’t cross the line. That’s a message from myself. Back your team, back your players but do not cross the line because you have a responsibility to your football club and to the support in general.
“Go be a fan, be a great fan and support your team.”
When asked if Hartlepool supporters can help make the Suit Direct Stadium a fortress in coming games, Curle told the Mail: “I think that will happen on Saturday.
“I’m not scared of it, I’m not going to shy away from it to say we need that atmosphere.
“I’m not going to put earphones on to drown it out, I’m going to encourage it to be loud to get this football club bouncing.”
A win for Pools, and results elsewhere going in their favour, could see them end the day six points clear of the relegation zone and would be the first time they have registered back-to-back home wins since February.