Swansea's coaching staff celebrate their late winner at Leeds.

Swansea's late twist at Leeds United as ex-Middlesbrough striker scores brace: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon – but how did their Championship rivals fare on another busy weekend in the second tier?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:45

After just six league games there are some unexpected early front runners, while pressure is already starting to build on those who have made sticky starts to the campaign. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who we’ve picked out as this weekend’s winners and losers.

1. W: Steve Cooper

The Swansea boss guided his side to the top of the Championship after Wayne Routledge's last-gasp winner secured a 1-0 win over Leeds. That's five league wins and one draw for the Swans so far this season.

2. W: Britt Assombalonga

On his 100th Middlesbrough appearance, the frontman netted his 100th EFL goal during Boro's exciting 2-2 draw at Bristol City. It came after the birth of Assombalonga's second child earlier in the week.

3. W: Jordan Hugill

It's now five league goals and counting for the former Boro striker this season. Hugill scored twice in four minutes as QPR came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1, meaning the 27-year-old is now the division's joint top scorer.

4. W: Luton

Graeme Jones' side made it back-to-back league wins while piling more misery on struggling Huddersfield. The Hatters came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Kenilworth Road courtesy of a James Collins penalty and a fine strike from Andrew Shinnie.

