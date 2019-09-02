Swansea's late twist at Leeds United as ex-Middlesbrough striker scores brace: Championship winners and losers
Middlesbrough were held to a 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon – but how did their Championship rivals fare on another busy weekend in the second tier?
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:45
After just six league games there are some unexpected early front runners, while pressure is already starting to build on those who have made sticky starts to the campaign. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who we’ve picked out as this weekend’s winners and losers.