Swindon Town 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, match updates and reaction from The County Ground

Pools have lost their last three league matches and will be hoping to pick up only their second away win in the fourth tier this season when they visit The County Ground tonight.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers condemned Pools to their third consecutive League Two defeat.

Despite the dip in form, they still remain in the top half of the League Two table with 23 points from their opening 17 games leaving them 12th.

The County Ground Swindon (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

They face a Swindon side relegated from League One last season and hoping to make a swift return. The Robins currently sit fourth in the table on 29 points and will move into the automatic promotion places should they better Port Vale’s result against Walsall.

Pools are still searching for a new permanent manager with interim boss Antony Sweeney set to take charge of his sixth match in his second spell as caretaker.

It has been three weeks since Dave Challinor departed Hartlepool and there has been plenty of interest in the role but the club are yet to make a decision.

In terms of the Pools team, Gavan Holohan is back in contention after missing the last three matches due to injury. The Irish midfielder had made the journey to Wiltshire with the team.

The only confirmed absentees for the match are Jordan Cook (groin), Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jamie Sterry, who will serve the first game of his three match suspension following a straight red card in the defeat against Forest Green.

