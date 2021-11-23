Swindon Town 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, match updates and reaction from The County Ground
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action at Swindon Town this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
Pools have lost their last three league matches and will be hoping to pick up only their second away win in the fourth tier this season when they visit The County Ground tonight.
Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers condemned Pools to their third consecutive League Two defeat.
Despite the dip in form, they still remain in the top half of the League Two table with 23 points from their opening 17 games leaving them 12th.
They face a Swindon side relegated from League One last season and hoping to make a swift return. The Robins currently sit fourth in the table on 29 points and will move into the automatic promotion places should they better Port Vale’s result against Walsall.
Pools are still searching for a new permanent manager with interim boss Antony Sweeney set to take charge of his sixth match in his second spell as caretaker.
It has been three weeks since Dave Challinor departed Hartlepool and there has been plenty of interest in the role but the club are yet to make a decision.
In terms of the Pools team, Gavan Holohan is back in contention after missing the last three matches due to injury. The Irish midfielder had made the journey to Wiltshire with the team.
The only confirmed absentees for the match are Jordan Cook (groin), Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jamie Sterry, who will serve the first game of his three match suspension following a straight red card in the defeat against Forest Green.
Refresh the page and scroll down through our live blog to stay up to date..
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Swindon Town 0 Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:37
- Swindon XI: Wollacott; Odimayo, Iandolo, Conroy, Simpson, Payne, McKirdy, Williams, Kesler-Hayden, Hunt, Reed
- Swindon subs: Gladwin, Lyden, Ward, Mitchell-Lawson, Gilbert, East, Grant
- Swindon bookings:
- Pools XI: Killip; Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Francis-Angol, Ferguson; Featherstone, Crawford, Daly, Molyneux; Cullen
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Hendrie, Shelton, Holohan, Grey, Fondop, Olomola
- Pools bookings:
- Referee: Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
Hartlepool United player ratings at half-time
Ben Killip - 7
David Ferguson - 6
Zaine Francis-Angol - 5
Gary Liddle - 6
Neill Byrne - 6
Reagan Ogle - 6
Nicky Featherstone - 7
Tom Crawford - 6
Matty Daly - 6
Luke Molyneux - 7
Mark Cullen - 6
Half-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Swindon Town 0-0 Hartlepool United
One minute added
43: Molyneux forces a good save from Wollacott with a shot from the edge of the box
39: Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s shot deflects off Francis-Angol for a Swindon corner
GOAA - NO! Cullen has the ball in the net and celebrates but the flag is up late
Daly and Featherstone link up well for the latter to get a shot away which is saved by Wollacott but turned in by Cullen on the rebound. The Pools striker celebrates before the linesman puts his flag up with a very late call.
17: SAVE by Killip!
The ball pinballs around the box following a Swindon corner but Killip reacts well to get a strong hand on McKirdy’s short as Pools are just about able to clear.
Early verdict from Dominic Scurr
4: Reed hits a free-kick straight at the Pools wall
Pools clear the danger.