Swindon Town v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and previews ahead of League Two encounter
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action at Swindon Town this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
Pools have lost their last three league matches and will be hoping to pick up only their second away win in the fourth tier this season when they visit The County Ground tonight.
Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Forest Green Rovers condemned Pools to their third consecutive League Two defeat.
Despite the dip in form, they still remain in the top half of the League Two table with 23 points from their opening 17 games leaving them 12th.
They face a Swindon side relegated from League One last season and hoping to make a swift return. The Robins currently sit fourth in the table on 29 points and will move into the automatic promotion places should they better Port Vale’s result against Walsall.
Pools are still searching for a new permanent manager with interim boss Antony Sweeney set to take charge of his sixth match in his second spell as caretaker.
It has been three weeks since Dave Challinor departed Hartlepool and there has been plenty of interest in the role but the club are yet to make a decision.
In terms of the Pools team, Gavan Holohan is back in contention after missing the last three matches due to injury. The Irish midfielder had made the journey to Wiltshire with the team.
The only confirmed absentees for the match are Jordan Cook (groin), Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jamie Sterry, who will serve the first game of his three match suspension following a straight red card in the defeat against Forest Green.
LIVE: Swindon Town v Hartlepool United
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 16:28
- Hartlepool United (12th) travel to face Swindon Town (4th) in League Two this evening.
- Pools doubts: Gavan Holohan
- Pools outs: Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin), Jamie Sterry (suspension)
- Team news at 6:45pm
The League Two table
Here’s how the table looks going into tonight’s matches...
Improvements needed for Pools with tonight’s match another opportunity for the players
“No one likes to be on the bench or in the stands but opportunities come when you least expect them and Tuesday will be an opportunity for some,” Sweeney said.
“The players who started on Saturday also have an opportunity to prove that their performance then was not their usual standard.
“We need to look at ourselves long and hard because twice in the space of a month, Leyton Orient 5-0 and this game, where we’ve been soundly beaten and that can’t happen too often.
“We need to be a lot more resilient and everything we were at Wycombe on a consistent basis in order to get to where we want to be this season.”
Early team news from Antony Sweeney
The Hartlepool United interim manager told The Mail: “Gav [Holohan] is back in training and we could have involved him on Saturday but we didn’t want to risk him because we’ve got to keep our players fit and available for as long as possible.
“It was a gamble that we felt wasn’t worth taking. Had I known how the game would have played out, perhaps in hindsight I would have done things differently but the extra rest will do Gav the world of good.
“He’s in contention for Tuesday but we’ll see where we’re at with the other lads.
“Cooky is still out but the likes of Will [Goodwin], Eddy [Jones], Timi [Odusina] and Martin Smith, they’ll all be available and we may need to rely on them.”
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
Dominic Scurr here, down in Swindon as Hartlepool United look to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Forest Green Rovers and pick up a much needed three points.
It’s been a solid season for Pools on the whole but three consecutive League Two defeats have caused some concern as the club enters its fourth week of searching for a new permanent manager.
Antony Sweeney remains in temporary charge for the time being. The Pools favourite didn’t hold back in his assessment of the side’s performance on Saturday and admitted big improvements are needed if they want to pick up something at Swindon this evening.
We’ll have all the build-up, updates and reaction from The County Ground throughout the evening.
