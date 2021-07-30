'Take my money' 'Love it' Hartlepool United supporters are saying the same thing about the club's 2021/22 home kit

Hartlepool United have released their new home kit for the 2021/22 season – and supporters can’t wait for it to go on general sale.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:45 pm

The blue and white striped shirt will be available for supporters to buy from Friday, August 6, just before Pools’ League Two opener against Crawley Town a day later.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor said: “We are back to stripes which I know is popular amongst supporters. It ticks a lot of boxes in terms of your traditional Hartlepool United kit, but it is still fresh and modern. I really like it.

“It is now up to the lads to go out there, in front of a packed-out Victoria Park and do the kit justice. 100 years since we joined the Football League is a perfect time to celebrate to history and the success of the club and long may that continue.”

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the kit announcement on social media:

@PaulVarney1991 said: “Love the new kit, defo picking it up online on the 6th of aug, if the home kit is this good I look forward to seeing the away kit.”

@PrideScape agreed: “What a fabulous looking kit!! Can’t wait to buy my one!”

@Tyler06170864 added: “I’m liking this one. Now GET A STRIKER !!!!”

Hartlepool United's new home kit.

@Hooksy_1 commented: “Looks great.”

@brandonsando111 tweeted: “Take my money.”

@joeparkin77 replied: “What a kit.”

@MattJGilb posted: “It's so nearly good, but I can't put my finger on what's wrong with it.”

@_CJenkins added: “Stripes back, white shorts, love it.”

