The blue and white striped shirt will be available for supporters to buy from Friday, August 6, just before Pools’ League Two opener against Crawley Town a day later.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor said: “We are back to stripes which I know is popular amongst supporters. It ticks a lot of boxes in terms of your traditional Hartlepool United kit, but it is still fresh and modern. I really like it.

“It is now up to the lads to go out there, in front of a packed-out Victoria Park and do the kit justice. 100 years since we joined the Football League is a perfect time to celebrate to history and the success of the club and long may that continue.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the kit announcement on social media:

@PaulVarney1991 said: “Love the new kit, defo picking it up online on the 6th of aug, if the home kit is this good I look forward to seeing the away kit.”

@PrideScape agreed: “What a fabulous looking kit!! Can’t wait to buy my one!”

@Tyler06170864 added: “I’m liking this one. Now GET A STRIKER !!!!”

Hartlepool United's new home kit.

@Hooksy_1 commented: “Looks great.”

@brandonsando111 tweeted: “Take my money.”

@joeparkin77 replied: “What a kit.”

@MattJGilb posted: “It's so nearly good, but I can't put my finger on what's wrong with it.”

@_CJenkins added: “Stripes back, white shorts, love it.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.