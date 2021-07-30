'Take my money' 'Love it' Hartlepool United supporters are saying the same thing about the club's 2021/22 home kit
Hartlepool United have released their new home kit for the 2021/22 season – and supporters can’t wait for it to go on general sale.
The blue and white striped shirt will be available for supporters to buy from Friday, August 6, just before Pools’ League Two opener against Crawley Town a day later.
Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor said: “We are back to stripes which I know is popular amongst supporters. It ticks a lot of boxes in terms of your traditional Hartlepool United kit, but it is still fresh and modern. I really like it.
“It is now up to the lads to go out there, in front of a packed-out Victoria Park and do the kit justice. 100 years since we joined the Football League is a perfect time to celebrate to history and the success of the club and long may that continue.”
Here’s how some supporters reacted to the kit announcement on social media:
@PaulVarney1991 said: “Love the new kit, defo picking it up online on the 6th of aug, if the home kit is this good I look forward to seeing the away kit.”
@PrideScape agreed: “What a fabulous looking kit!! Can’t wait to buy my one!”
@Tyler06170864 added: “I’m liking this one. Now GET A STRIKER !!!!”
@Hooksy_1 commented: “Looks great.”
@brandonsando111 tweeted: “Take my money.”
@joeparkin77 replied: “What a kit.”
@MattJGilb posted: “It's so nearly good, but I can't put my finger on what's wrong with it.”
@_CJenkins added: “Stripes back, white shorts, love it.”