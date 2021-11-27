Pools face fifth placed Port Vale looking to end a run of four straight defeats following the midweek defeat at Swindon Town.

And Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney has made two changes to the side who lost at the County Ground with Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol dropping out for Luke Hendrie and Edward Jones who starts for the first time since the defeat at Stevenage in early October.

Former Port Vale striker Mark Cullen leads the line for Pools.

1. Ben Killip Killip continues in goal having returned from his thigh injury. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Luke Hendrie Hendrie returns to the starting XI for the first time since the FA Cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne has featured in all but one of Pools' League Two games (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle will marshal the Pools defence looking to improve on six goals conceded in the last two games. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales