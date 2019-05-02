Gary Cahill

The 13 free agent ex-England internationals Middlesbrough could sign this summer

404 caps, 58 goals, and a fine haul of club trophies between them, here's the ex-England internationals up for grabs when the transfer window opens.

Which of these veterans would you like to see join Boro this summer?

Phil Jagielka is being slowly ushered out the door by Everton boss Marco Silva, but he's surely still got something to give. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

1. Phil Jagielka - Everton

Despite being Chelsea captain, Gary Cahill has barely featured for Maurizio Sarri's side this season. He's set to be off the books at the end of the season, but again, there's some hefty wage demands to be met there. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

2. Gary Cahill - Chelsea

Now here's a name you probably haven't heard in a while! Micah Richards is out of contract with Villa in the summer, after struggles with injury and fitness. Still, he's only 30, and there must be a manager out there who can get him back to his former self. (Photo credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

3. Micah Richards - Aston Villa

He'll be a big miss at the KCOM Stadium next season, but Fraizer Campbell looks set to move on in the summer. He's a former Sunderland player, mind...(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

4. Fraizer Campbell - Hull City

Page 1 of 4