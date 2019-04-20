The 20 Championship players with the longest goal droughts

But who has suffered the longest goal drought of all the players currently playing in the Championship? Click and scroll through the photos below to see the top 20...

1. 20th - Cedric Kipre Games without a goal: 35 Minutes since last goal: 3,117 Getty Buy a Photo

2. 19th - Flynn Downes Games without a goal: 35 Minutes since last goal: 3,135 Getty Buy a Photo

3. 18th - Stephen Kingsley Games without a goal: 36 Minutes since last goal: 3,062 Getty Buy a Photo

4. 17th - Zak Vyner Games without a goal: 38 Minutes since last goal: 3,393 Getty Buy a Photo

View more