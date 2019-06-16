Betting company Paddy Power have released their odds for the upcoming season.

Notts County - at 13/2 on - are firm favourites to claim the 2019/20 National League title according to the leading bookmaker.

Chesterfield, Fylde (both 7/1), Wrexham (8/1) and Torquay (11/1) follow behind as the four teams Paddy Power believes are the likeliest to win the title after Neil Ardley’s Magpies.

With odds of 25/1, Pools are predicted to be quite the way behind the title-chasing pack - ranking as 16th-placed outsiders.

The odds on Craig Hignett’s side gaining promotion are slightly shorter at 12/1, with the betting site opting for Chesterfield and Fylde as the favourites behind Notts County at 7/2.

And according to Paddy Power, Poolies may have to endure a relegation-threatened campaign with odds of 3/1 on Hartlepool to drop out of the division.

Aldershot (4/6), Maidenhead United (6/4) and Boreham Wood (13/8) are fancied as the most likely to suffer relegation this season.