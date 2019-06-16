The 2019/20 National League odds and what the bookies are saying about Hartlepool United’s chances

Where do the bookmakers think Hartlepool United will finish this season?
Betting company Paddy Power have released their odds for the upcoming season.

Notts County - at 13/2 on - are firm favourites to claim the 2019/20 National League title according to the leading bookmaker.

Chesterfield, Fylde (both 7/1), Wrexham (8/1) and Torquay (11/1) follow behind as the four teams Paddy Power believes are the likeliest to win the title after Neil Ardley’s Magpies.

With odds of 25/1, Pools are predicted to be quite the way behind the title-chasing pack - ranking as 16th-placed outsiders.

The odds on Craig Hignett’s side gaining promotion are slightly shorter at 12/1, with the betting site opting for Chesterfield and Fylde as the favourites behind Notts County at 7/2.

And according to Paddy Power, Poolies may have to endure a relegation-threatened campaign with odds of 3/1 on Hartlepool to drop out of the division.

Aldershot (4/6), Maidenhead United (6/4) and Boreham Wood (13/8) are fancied as the most likely to suffer relegation this season.