Beth Mead says England will not be bullied out of the World Cup.
The Arsenal, and former Sunderland, striker laid on the winner for Jodie Taylor to send England into the knockout stages with Friday’s 1-0 win against Argnetina.
It was a tough game in Le Havre with the South Americans doing everything they could to knock Phil Neville’s side out of their stride.
Midfielder Jill Scott said her toes were black and blue after being stamped on during the game.
But Mead says rivals will now know that England can cope with any physical challenges that come their way.
She said: “I’ve got a few bumps and bruises, but nothing I can’t shake off.
“We have seen them try and play a few mind games, a few things that went on out on the pitch but you have to brush them off.
“Phil told us: ‘Don’t get drawn into those types of battles’. They tried to do that, the referee had to have a few words about things, but we didn’t get drawn into it. We stayed professional. But we are not going to be bullied.
“It’s about having the full package, we want to be known as a physical team, a hard team to play against.
We’re not going to roll over, we will get battered around, lay on the floor for a bit, get up and give it back.
“We are never going to pull out of a 50-50, we have to be a team that can bring a bit of everything.”
England's final game before the knockout stages will see the Lionesses face 2011 winners Japan in Nice on Wednesday, with top spot in Group D up for grabs.