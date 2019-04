But which Championship players have been the best super subs this season, and how many goals and assists have they provided after coming on? Scroll and click through the images below to see the top 25 in the league this campaign...

1. 25th Jordan Rhodes Appearances off the bench: 25 Goals: 2 Assists 1 Getty Buy a Photo

2. 24th Hal Robson-Kanu Appearances off the bench: 19 Goals: 2 Assists 1 Getty Buy a Photo

3. 23rd Mario Vrancic Appearances off the bench: 19 Goals: 2 Assists 1 Getty Buy a Photo

4. 22nd Jonathan Kodjia Appearances off the bench: 17 Goals: 2 Assists 1 Getty Buy a Photo

View more