Using statistics from Wyscout, we’ve put together a list of the players who suffered the most fouls in the second-tier this term. Click and scroll through the pages:

1. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) Fouls won: 158

2. Harry Wilson (Derby County) Fouls won: 116

3. John McGinn (Aston Villa) Fouls won: 115

4. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) Fouls won: 89

