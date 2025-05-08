Hartlepool United were well backed this season despite having a tough time of it.Hartlepool United were well backed this season despite having a tough time of it.
Hartlepool United were well backed this season despite having a tough time of it.

The average crowds for every National League club this season as 1.3m fans flock to games, including Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Aldershot Town, Southend United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th May 2025, 12:01 BST
It was a tough season for Hartlepool’s fans.

The longed for promotion push failed to appear with Pools inconsistent throughout the season.

It led to a disappointing 11th place finish with Pools eight points off a play-off spot.

But, despite the woes, Pools continued to be well backed from the stands. Around the National League more than 830,000 fans took in games this season.

So how did the average home gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Have your say on all things Pools via our social media channels, And get all your Pools news over on our website.

7,120

1. Southend United

7,120 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
6,008

2. Oldham Athletic

6,008 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5,911

3. York City

5,911 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
3,739

4. Hartlepool United

3,739 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueHartlepoolRochdaleAldershot Town
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice