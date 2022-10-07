The best and worst road teams in League Two in away games and how Hartlepool United compare against rivals Rochdale, Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Gillingham
Hartlepool United have struggled on the road this season and are yet to win.
Pools have picked up two battling points at Colchester and Mansfield Town in their last away fixture, but have the worst away defence in the league.
They are one of six teams who are yet to win away, with one team still looking for a first away point.
But how does their away form compare to their relegation rivals?
