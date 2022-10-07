News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have the worst away defence in the league.

The best and worst road teams in League Two in away games and how Hartlepool United compare against rivals Rochdale, Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Gillingham

Hartlepool United have struggled on the road this season and are yet to win.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:44 am

Pools have picked up two battling points at Colchester and Mansfield Town in their last away fixture, but have the worst away defence in the league.

They are one of six teams who are yet to win away, with one team still looking for a first away point.

But how does their away form compare to their relegation rivals?

1. Leyton Orient - 13 points

5 4 1 0 8:2

Photo: Getty Images

2. Grimsby Town - 13 points

6 4 1 1 7:4 3 13

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Northampton Town - 11 points

6 3 2 1 10:7 3 11

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Salford City - 10 points

5 3 1 1 7:5 2 10

Photo: Lewis Storey

