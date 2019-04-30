The big contract decisions Hartlepool United fans want Craig Hignett to make - with SIX players released

In a recent poll on our website, we asked supporters for their take on all of Pools' players whose future remains up for debate - including those on loan. And there were some intriguing results, which culminated in fans suggesting that SIX players should be allowed to leave the Super 6 Stadium over the summer. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Hartlepool United fans want to stay and go this summer:

1. Scott Loach Stay: 89% 'Go: 11% 'Verdict: STAY jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Peter Kioso Stay: 96% 'Go: 4% 'Verdict: STAY jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Mark Kitching Stay: 36% 'Go: 64% 'Verdict: GO jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Liam Noble Stay: 78% 'Go: 22% 'Verdict: STAY jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more