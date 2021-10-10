Over 5,500 supporters packed into The Vic for the League Two match against Northampton Town as Pools came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Goals from David Ferguson and Luke Molyneux cancelled out Sam Hoskins’ strike for The Cobblers and moved Hartlepool back into the top half, just two points off the automatic promotion places.

The match also marked the club’s first with Clint Hill officially part of the coaching staff.

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Northampton Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 9th October 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Here’s how fans reacted to the win…

@HUST_1908: “What a comeback. Up against quality opposition, we just don’t know when we’re beaten!

#UTP #NSD

@poolieshrew: “Amazing what can happen when club & community come together as one.”

@MattyForcer: “Absolutely mind blowing how he nicked us three points there after watching the first half hour. That shake up in formation and brave changes literally won us that.”

@MarkReeve85: “Slow start but who cares. Saturday’s are better with three points. Safe to say we definitely don’t look out of place in this league.”

@JackAshmann: “Good performance that against a good physical side, Daly is an absolute baller.”

@HallyHUFC: “Joe Grey, what a player that lad is.”

@MissJepper: “Great game & so pleased to see @JoeKGrey back on the pitch. Changed the game once he came on. Well deserved three points.”

@michaelbratt2: “Fantastic second half, come on!!!! #nsd.”

@MattyyP91: “Substitutions won us that game today! Nice to see them made early! Francis-Angol was best player on the pitch again as well! UTP.”

@PaulllllLarter: “The Clint Hill effect.”

