The side sit fifth in the table with a game in hand on three of the four teams above them.

But there’s one side of the game where Pools comfortably lead the way this season – and that is fewest shots against.

In their opening four games, Pools have allowed their opponents just 23 shots on goal, an average of 5.25 per 90-minutes. That is over two shots per game better than the next most offensively limiting side Mansfield Town with 7.59 per 90-minutes.

Gary Liddle of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It was a stat that was highlighted by Pools defender Gary Liddle ahead of the 2-1 win over Carlisle United.

“I was speaking to Sweens [first team coach, Antony Sweeney] and he was reading a stat which said we’ve had the least shots against us in the league,” Liddle said.

"That’s a testament to not just the back lads but to everyone. We’re a high pressing team and if teams aren’t getting shots against us it means the lads at the top end of the pitch are doing their job as well.

"It’s a really good stat to have for us and if we can continue that and keep getting clean sheets with the strikers doing the job at the other end then that’s a good position to be in.”

League Two least shots against table (source: Wyscout).

There is almost an expectation for newly promoted sides to concede a lot of shots as they are arguably among the ‘weaker’ sides in the division.

But Pools seem to be bucking that trend with the positive, high-pressing approach that proved so effective in the National League last season.

It’s a big plus in the eyes of manager Dave Challinor, but one he’s still looking to improve on.

“It’s really positive and a big part of that comes from the threat we pose teams when we’re in possession of the ball,” he told The Mail.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"We want to try and have possession of the ball and I was pretty shocked by last weekend’s stats where we only had 40-per-cent possession against Walsall but in that we had 14 shots and seven on target so a lot of their possession was from us being in control and them having the ball in their own final third more than anything else.

"We want to try and keep people away from our goal as best as possible and you’ve only got to look at the fact that over the first four games, even at Barrow, Ben [Killip] didn’t have to make a save and he’s not had to make many this season.

"He’s picked the ball out of his net a few times which we want to try and stop but we are limiting what we’re giving away which is encouraging.

"The defender in me tells me we can still improve and get better so we only need one goal to win games. If we keep scoring two or more then brilliant but let’s try and minimise teams the best we can.”

