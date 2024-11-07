Frank Reidplaceholder image
Frank Reid

The latest National League promotion odds as under-presssure Hartlepool United look to get into the top seven, plus the odds for Barnet, York City, Oldham Athletic and Rochdale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST
Pools are under-pressure to climb up the table after a poor start to the season.

The slow start saw Darren Sarll lose his job with Lennie Lawrence installed as the club’s caretaker manager.

That has seen things stabilise somewhat with two wins and two draws in the last four for Pools.

Hartlepool languish in a lowly 15th spot right now, though with seventh-placed Yeovil Town just four points ahead its far too early to give up hope that Pools can find their feet and muscle into the top seven.

It’s a top seven that promises to be highly competitive and is packed with former EFL clubs also looking for a return to the better times.

This is how the bookies see the current play-off race going in the National League, with the odds coming from SkyBet.

Have your say on where Pools will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Pools news, here.

1/50

1. Barnet

1/50 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/33

2. Forest Green Rovers

1/33 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/25

3. York City

1/25 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1/16

4. Gateshead

1/16 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueYork City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice