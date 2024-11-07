The slow start saw Darren Sarll lose his job with Lennie Lawrence installed as the club’s caretaker manager.

That has seen things stabilise somewhat with two wins and two draws in the last four for Pools.

Hartlepool languish in a lowly 15th spot right now, though with seventh-placed Yeovil Town just four points ahead its far too early to give up hope that Pools can find their feet and muscle into the top seven.

It’s a top seven that promises to be highly competitive and is packed with former EFL clubs also looking for a return to the better times.

This is how the bookies see the current play-off race going in the National League, with the odds coming from SkyBet.

