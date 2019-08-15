The main Middlesbrough talking points from Jonathan Woodgate's pre-Blackburn press conference
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate faced the press on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Championship trip to Blackburn.
By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 17:00
The Boro boss is still searching for his first competitive win in charge of the Teessiders and there was plenty to discuss going into the game at Ewood Park, including Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray and Stewart Downing’s move to Rovers. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to recap the main talking points.