Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate

The main Middlesbrough talking points from Jonathan Woodgate's pre-Blackburn press conference

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate faced the press on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Championship trip to Blackburn.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 17:00

The Boro boss is still searching for his first competitive win in charge of the Teessiders and there was plenty to discuss going into the game at Ewood Park, including Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray and Stewart Downing’s move to Rovers. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to recap the main talking points.

1. Woodgate on team selection

"When you have a different starting XI like we did against Crewe you expect people to be knocking the door down but that didn’t happen. That makes the team quite simple to pick for Saturday."

2. Woodgate on attitude

"It's the biggest thing. You can have talented kids but if you don’t have the work rate mindset you won’t make it. You need the desire and hunger to improve and succeed. You need to turn up every day in training and in games and when you are playing against lesser opposition."

3. Woodgate on Tony Mowbray

"Tony will set out his team as he usually does. He’s a fantastic manager. He did a fantastic job for us at this football club and it was difficult for him. The purse strings were tight. They couldn't give him any money and he had to slash the squad and it was a difficult time for him."

4. Woodgate on Stewart Downing

"Stewie has been a top player in his career and for this football club. He’s the best player to come through the academy. He’s won a lot of England caps, he’s played at top clubs Liverpool, Villa, West Ham, some of the biggest clubs in England, he’s moved to Blackburn now and I hope he does well."

