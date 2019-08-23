Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

The NINE main talking points from Jonathan Woodgate's press conference ahead of Middlesbrough's clash with Millwall

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate held his pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Millwall at the Riverside – and there was plenty on the agenda.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 13:12

We’ve picked out the main talking points from the broadcast section of the presser, including the latest injury news, the January transfer market and Woodgate’s thoughts on Saturday’s opponents. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to read what the Boro boss had to say.

1. Woodgate on injuries

"George touch and go, Hayden isn’t fit for the game. We're really light in these areas. It's a pity we couldn’t get a couple more in the window. We are on the back of a win and lads should be full of confidence. We would have liked a couple more in but I have full confidence in squad I have got."

2. Woodgate on recruitment and the transfer window

“We started that, as soon as the window shut, moved on to different targets how we can strengthen the squad, I know exactly what I want for the next window."

3. Woodgate on Millwall

“I watched them against West Brom and they got a really good result, watched the Fulham game, they were outstanding. They will do that to a lot of teams, let’s take not take that defeat for what it was. I know the manager, how they will play. it will be difficult and let’s hope we can get back to back wins."

4. Woodgate on the Championship

"I want to finish as high as I can. It is a really competitive league. the ones I see up there, I think Fulham will win it, with the momentum they have got, the players they have, they will be there or there abouts."

